Speeding blamed for deadly train crash

A PRELIMINARY investigation showed that speeding was the cause of Taiwan’s worst train disaster in decades, which claimed 18 lives and left nearly 200 people injured on Sunday.

An official in charge of the investigation said on Monday that the express train was going too fast when it entered a section of a curved track, before it ran off tracks in Xinma Station, Yilan County. The radius of the curved rails is about 300 meters with a designated turning speed of 75kph, but the train was running over 80kph, and perhaps even over 100kph.

The cause of the speeding, however, still awaits further investigation, the official said.

Local procuratorial authority in Yilan has filed a case in the local court for detaining the driver, identified by his surname You, on suspicion of causing deaths by negligence.

Local media reported that the driver and the conductor reported brake faults and problems with the power system before the accident happened.

Mainland authorities mourned victims who died in the accident and sent condolences to their families and the injured. Two female passengers from the mainland were also injured.