Stealing of manholes to be punished

China has specified punishments on manhole thefts in light of frequent incidents in recent years caused by uncovered manholes.

The guideline, jointly issued by the Supreme People’s Court, Supreme People’s Procuratorate and the Ministry of Public Security, stipulates a set of regulations when dealing with such criminal cases.

The guideline comprises 12 articles, mainly including punishments for ordinary criminal crimes such as theft and destruction of manhole covers as well as crimes of dereliction of duty by workers related to manhole covers.

Based on the circumstances, those stealing or destroying manhole covers may be punished for sabotaging a traffic facility, endangering public safety, intentionally inflicting injury, homicide, stealing, or intentionally destroying or damaging money or property.

Those working in state agencies who fail to do their job or abuse their power when engaged in manhole cover procurement, construction, acceptance checks, use and inspection, causing heavy losses to public money or property or the interests of the state and the people, will be punished in accordance with the standards for the crimes of dereliction of duty and abuse of power, the new guideline says.