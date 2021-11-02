Stepping up online privacy protection

Home » Nation

CHINA’S new law on personal information protection — with detailed provisions to strengthen the protection of personal information, especially that of online platform users — came into effect yesterday.

Activities such as collection, applications, processing and trading of personal information will be strictly monitored, and any infringements will be punished.

When making business decisions with the help of mass personal information, data collectors are forbidden from engaging in discriminatory practices that harm the interests of consumers. This includes differentiating prices through user profiling.

The new legislation also says online platforms with large numbers of users must come up with detailed rules to regulate the behavior of parties that provide services through such platforms.

And they must set parameters for their data collection and processing activities.