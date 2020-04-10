Strategy to boost move into cities

Home » Nation

China plans to ease restrictions for rural residents applying for urban household registration status and allow more people to enjoy public services, according to a document released yesterday.

Cities with a resident population of less than 3 million should remove all barriers for rural residents to apply for urban household registration, or hukou, according to the document released by the National Development and Reform Commission.

For bigger cities — those with a resident population of more than 3 million — restrictions should be loosened for certain groups of people such as migrant workers with stable jobs and college students from rural areas, according to the document.

The document also directed local governments to promote basic public services, such as health care, education and housing, for people already living in cities without an urban hukou, and their family members.