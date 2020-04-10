The story appears on
Page A6
April 10, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Strategy to boost move into cities
China plans to ease restrictions for rural residents applying for urban household registration status and allow more people to enjoy public services, according to a document released yesterday.
Cities with a resident population of less than 3 million should remove all barriers for rural residents to apply for urban household registration, or hukou, according to the document released by the National Development and Reform Commission.
For bigger cities — those with a resident population of more than 3 million — restrictions should be loosened for certain groups of people such as migrant workers with stable jobs and college students from rural areas, according to the document.
The document also directed local governments to promote basic public services, such as health care, education and housing, for people already living in cities without an urban hukou, and their family members.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.