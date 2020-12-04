Strategy to improve ways to modify weather

Home » Nation

China wants to boost its ability to modify the weather and will extend an artificial rain and snow program to cover at least 5.5 million square kilometers by 2025, the country’s cabinet said on Wednesday.

The State Council said in policy guidelines it would ensure its weather modification capabilities would reach an “advanced” level by 2035, and would focus on revitalizing rural regions, restoring ecosystems and minimizing losses from natural disasters.

China has frequently used cloud seeding to relieve droughts or clear the air ahead of major international events.

It has also been building a weather modification system on the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, Asia’s biggest freshwater reserve, to pump large quantities of silver iodide into the clouds to increase rainfall.

The cabinet plan said China would continue its artificial weather operations in key areas like the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, as well as the major ecological protection zones of the Yellow and Yangtze rivers, and build its scientific capabilities.