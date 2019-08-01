Strengthening military through reforms

Home » Nation

XI Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, has stressed concentrating efforts to implement the strategy of strengthening the military through reform to advance the cause of building a strong military in the new era.

Xi made the remarks while presiding over a group study session of the CPC Central Committee Political Bureau on reforming military policies and institutions on Tuesday.

At the session, held ahead of China’s Army Day today, Xi extended greetings to all personnel of the People’s Liberation Army, armed police, militia and reserve force on behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the Central Military Commission.

Xi noted the historic change to the organizational structure of China’s military and the revolutionary shift in its force composition through reforms since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012.

Xi said the reform of military policies and institutions aims to address the incompatibility of policies with the new era, new missions and new institutions.

Xi spoke of the need to focus on reform targets, stay confident and determined, and rise to challenges in the reform.

He also stressed the complexity of the reform of military policies and institutions and the need to take a holistic approach.

Xi said issues to be prioritized include those concerning combat preparedness of the armed forces, key points of operation of the system, as well as those concerning the benefits of officers and soldiers.

Xi said the reform of military policies and institutions requires the emancipation of the mind. It is necessary to get rid of all outdated mentalities and acts and stay true to reality in the reform, he said.