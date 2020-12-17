Stricter COVID-19 rules for international flights

Home » Nation

INTERNATIONAL passenger flights that fail to meet China’s epidemic control requirements will be subject to a longer suspension period, according to the country’s civil aviation regulator.

Starting yesterday, if five passengers on a flight test positive, the flight will be suspended for two weeks, rather than a week as stipulated in the previous policy, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said yesterday.

The suspension will last for four weeks if 10 passengers test positive, unchanged from the previous policies.

“The adjustment aims to further prevent the imported COVID-19 cases on international flights,” the CAAC said.

Feng Zhenglin, the director of CAAC, said the coronavirus prevention task will be “quite tough” during winter and spring next year.

He urged more efforts to supervise and inspect the implementation of the latest pandemic prevention technique guidance, especially on the cargo flights, their staff and international passenger flights. The suspension method will be strictly carried out, Feng said.

He also insisted enhancing the prevention efforts during the Spring Festival travel rush, which will run between January through March 2021.

“The coronavirus prevention and safe operation must be ensured during the peak period along with the flight punctuality rate and customer services,” he said.

The CAAC launched the suspension mechanism on international passenger flights in June. As of Tuesday, 139 suspension orders have been issued to 54 domestic airlines and 85 overseas carriers. A total of 268 international passenger flights have been canceled.

In the latest case, the Swiss International Air Lines’ Flight LX188 from Zurich to Shanghai will be suspended for a week from December 27.

The punishment was imposed after six passengers on the flight tested positive for COVID-19 on December 7 after arriving at the Pudong International Airport, the CAAC said yesterday.

The flight was suspended along with Ethiopian Airlines’ Flight ET636 from Addis Ababa to Chengdu in southwest Sichuan Province and Russian Ikar Airlines’ Flight EO429 from Moscow to Zhengzhou in central Henan Province. Both flights will be suspended for a week from December 21.