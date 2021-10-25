The story appears on
October 25, 2021
Strong quake hits north Taiwan
A STRONG earthquake struck China’s Taiwan region yesterday, with residents reporting violent shaking in Taipei but there were no immediate reports of widespread damage.
The island’s weather bureau said the quake was of magnitude 6.5 while the US Geological Survey gave a lower figure of 6.2. It hit northeastern Yilan County at 1:11pm at a depth of 67 kilometers.
The main quake was followed by a 5.4-magnitude aftershock and Taipei’s metro system shut down as a precaution for an hour before service resumed.
Tom Parker, a British illustrator who lives in Taipei, said he was riding the subway when the quake hit. “First time I’ve felt a quake on the MRT. Like a tame rollercoaster,” he tweeted, adding he and other commuters were told to shelter in place in the station for now.
Many others reported the tremor on social media.
“I was scared to death, I screamed in my room,” Yu Ting wrote on Facebook.
“This earthquake is really big, glass has shattered in my living room.”
Some grocery stores reported food and other goods were thrown from shelves by the shaking.
Taiwan is regularly hit by earthquakes as the island lies near the junction of two tectonic plates.
