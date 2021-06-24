The story appears on
Page A7
June 24, 2021
Stronger Together
The International Olympic Committee launched its “Stronger Together” campaign on Tuesday to celebrate Olympic Day with a film featuring renowned Olympians including Usain Bolt and Naomi Osaka.
The IOC says the story emphasizes the organization’s message of solidarity and the belief that the world moves forward only when it moves together, and the irresistible power of the Olympics to unite people, communities and societies.
