Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A7

June 24, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Stronger Together

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 June 24, 2021 | Print Edition

The International Olympic Committee launched its “Stronger Together” campaign on Tuesday to celebrate Olympic Day with a film featuring renowned Olympians including Usain Bolt and Naomi Osaka.

The IOC says the story emphasizes the organization’s message of solidarity and the belief that the world moves forward only when it moves together, and the irresistible power of the Olympics to unite people, communities and societies.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿