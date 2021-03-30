The story appears on
Page A5
March 30, 2021
TCM vs pandemic
China plans to build a major national center focusing on the use of traditional Chinese medicine in epidemic prevention and treatment. It will be tasked with building the talent pool, formulating technical protocols for epidemic prevention and treatment, conducting TCM therapy research and stockpiling relevant medical supplies.
