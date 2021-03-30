Advanced Search

March 30, 2021

TCM vs pandemic

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 March 30, 2021 | Print Edition

China plans to build a major national center focusing on the use of traditional Chinese medicine in epidemic prevention and treatment. It will be tasked with building the talent pool, formulating technical protocols for epidemic prevention and treatment, conducting TCM therapy research and stockpiling relevant medical supplies.

