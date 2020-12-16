The story appears on
TV shoot of ‘Three-Body’ complete
Filming has been completed for “Three-Body,” a live-action TV drama adaptation of Liu Cixin’s Hugo Award-winning sci-fi novel “The Three-Body Problem.”
The show’s official social media account broke the news on Monday in an announcement along with a promotional video, which, however, did not specify the date of release.
“The Three-Body Problem” is the first book of a trilogy that revolves around a physicist’s contact with the Trisolaran civilization existing in a three-sun system and the centuries-long clashes that follow between earthlings and the aliens.
Chinese sci-fi fans are looking forward to the adaptation of the critically acclaimed trilogy into movies and TV dramas. An animated adaptation of “The Three-Body Problem,” inaugurated last year as a project by the Chinese online video sharing platform Bilibili, is scheduled for online release in 2021.
“The Wandering Earth,” a sci-fi short story by Liu, was turned into a 2019 blockbuster film that generated a total China box office revenue of 4.68 billion yuan (US$716 million). The film bolstered passion for the sci-fi genre among Chinese audiences and across the film industry.
