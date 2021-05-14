Taiwan hit by rolling blackouts

Home » Nation

Tech powerhouse Taiwan started phased blackouts islandwide yesterday after an outage at a coal- and gas-fired power plant, as the government said it was working to resume normal supply.

The world’s biggest contract chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd, said some of its facilities suffered a “brief power dip.”

But power had now been restored, it added.

In a text message, the government said its grid did not have sufficient electricity capacity after the outage at the power plant in the southern port city of Kaohsiung.

Several cities reported blackouts, the island’s official news agency said, as an official appealed for calm.

“The government has a grasp of the situation,” local government spokesman Lo Ping-cheng told reporters.

“Citizens, please remain calm and there’s no need for panic.” All units of the Hsinta power plant in Kaohsiung were shut after an “incident,” Lo added, but did not give details.

Utility Taipower said more than 6 million homes were hit by the outage.

It blamed the incident on a technical failure at the power plant.

The main airport near Taipei, and the island’s high speed rail line were operating normally, the transport authority said.