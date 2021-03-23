The story appears on
Page A4
March 23, 2021
Taiwan jets collide
Two Taiwan fighter jets went missing yesterday after a suspected mid-air collision off the island’s southern coast, the government rescue agency said.
The two F-5E jets disappeared from radar around 3pm some 2.6 kilometers off the coast of rural southern Pingtung County, the rescue command center said.
The F-5E is an older-generation fighter with a design that dates back to the 1960s.
