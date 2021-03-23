Advanced Search

March 23, 2021

Taiwan jets collide

Source: AFP | 00:05 UTC+8 March 23, 2021 | Print Edition

Two Taiwan fighter jets went missing yesterday after a suspected mid-air collision off the island’s southern coast, the government rescue agency said.

The two F-5E jets disappeared from radar around 3pm some 2.6 kilometers off the coast of rural southern Pingtung County, the rescue command center said.

The F-5E is an older-generation fighter with a design that dates back to the 1960s.

