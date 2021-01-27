Advanced Search

January 27, 2021

Taiwan quarantine

Source: AP | 00:05 UTC+8 January 27, 2021 | Print Edition

Health authorities in Taiwan are quarantining 5,000 people while looking for the source of two new coronavirus cases linked to a hospital. Officials said on Monday that they have not been able to identify how the husband and wife became infected after a brief hospital stay in the Taoyuan General Hospital, in the city of Taoyuan just outside Taipei.

The man had stayed at the hospital for three days for health problems unrelated to COVID-19, while his wife looked after him.

Nation
