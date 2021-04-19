The story appears on
Page A7
April 19, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Taiyuan blast kills 2
Two people were dead and three others went missing after a blast occurred in a chemical plant in Taiyuan, capital of north China’s Shanxi Province, on Saturday. According to the municipal government’s information office, the blast occurred in a workshop of Taiyuan Xing’an Chemical Plant at 8:36am. The cause of the blast is under investigation.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.