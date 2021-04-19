Advanced Search

April 19, 2021

Taiyuan blast kills 2

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 April 19, 2021 | Print Edition

Two people were dead and three others went missing after a blast occurred in a chemical plant in Taiyuan, capital of north China’s Shanxi Province, on Saturday. According to the municipal government’s information office, the blast occurred in a workshop of Taiyuan Xing’an Chemical Plant at 8:36am. The cause of the blast is under investigation.

