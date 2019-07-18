Advanced Search

July 18, 2019

Tariffs obstacles to talks

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 July 18, 2019 | Print Edition

CHINA has always advocated resolving economic and trade issues with the United States through dialogue and consultations and has always been sincere in such consultations, the foreign ministry spokesperson said.

“If the United States were to impose new tariffs, it would undoubtedly create obstacles to bilateral trade consultations and make the road to an agreement more lengthy,” spokesperson Geng Shuang said.

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that there was a long way to go with China on trade and threatened to impose tariffs on another US$325 billion of Chinese goods.

“A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step,” Geng quoted a Chinese proverb, adding one only needs to take the first step and move forward consistently before he would reach his destination.

He called on the United States to show determination and perseverance, and work with China to achieve a mutually beneficial agreement through joint efforts on the basis of mutual respect and equal treatment.

