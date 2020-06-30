The story appears on
Page A5
June 30, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Teacher quality rising
A growing proportion of teachers in Chinese universities have doctoral degrees, according to a report by the Ministry of Education.
In 2018, 38.21 percent of teachers in universities held doctoral degrees, up 1.5 percentage points from 2017, showed the 2018 national undergraduate education quality report.
Teachers with professional backgrounds in sectors relevant to their teaching areas accounted for 17.68 percent of all university teachers, up 5.8 percentage points from the previous year.
The report said notable achievements have been made in strengthening the professional ethics and competence of teachers.
The report also showed universities and colleges have stepped up efforts to promote innovation and entrepreneurship throughout the education process.
By the end of 2018, more than 300,000 students had been enrolled in innovation and entrepreneurship training programs, the report said.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.