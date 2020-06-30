Teacher quality rising

Home » Nation

A growing proportion of teachers in Chinese universities have doctoral degrees, according to a report by the Ministry of Education.

In 2018, 38.21 percent of teachers in universities held doctoral degrees, up 1.5 percentage points from 2017, showed the 2018 national undergraduate education quality report.

Teachers with professional backgrounds in sectors relevant to their teaching areas accounted for 17.68 percent of all university teachers, up 5.8 percentage points from the previous year.

The report said notable achievements have been made in strengthening the professional ethics and competence of teachers.

The report also showed universities and colleges have stepped up efforts to promote innovation and entrepreneurship throughout the education process.

By the end of 2018, more than 300,000 students had been enrolled in innovation and entrepreneurship training programs, the report said.