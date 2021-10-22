Teachers get a lesson

The story appears on
October 22, 2021
China is considering raising qualification requirements for teachers in a proposed revision to the Teachers Law, Education Minister Huai Jinpeng said yesterday.
Teachers will need higher educational requirements, Huai said when delivering a report to the ongoing session of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee.
An assessment process will be established to examine teachers’ professional qualifications, Huai said.
