The story appears on
Page A2
August 11, 2021
Free for subscribers
Teachers union to disband
The Hong Kong Professional Teachers’ Union, a group that has long engaged in anti-China and trouble-making activities, said yesterday that it has decided to disband and has stopped recruiting new members or extending memberships with immediate effect.
The Education Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government announced on July 31 that it was cutting all working relations with the PTU for inciting violence.
