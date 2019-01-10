The story appears on
Page A6
January 10, 2019
Free for subscribers
Related News
Team investigates
Chinese authorities have set up an investigation team for issues including missing documents in a high-profile contract dispute case involving two mining companies in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.
Led by the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the investigation team was joined by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate and the Ministry of Public Security.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.