Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

January 10, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Team investigates

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 January 10, 2019 | Print Edition

Chinese authorities have set up an investigation team for issues including missing documents in a high-profile contract dispute case involving two mining companies in northwest China’s Shaanxi Province.

Led by the Commission for Political and Legal Affairs of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, the investigation team was joined by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate and the Ministry of Public Security.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿