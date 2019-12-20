Tech firms told to step up security for key apps

Home » Nation

Chinese tech companies including social media giant Tencent were ordered by regulators yesterday to clean up how their apps handle user information or face possible penalties.

The order is the latest in a series of crackdowns by authorities. Violators in earlier crackdowns have lost licenses or suffered other penalties that cut into revenue or depressed their company’s share price.

The industry ministry said 41 apps failed an examination following orders in July to ensure they comply with user data rules.

Violators include Tencent Holding Ltd’s QQ messaging app, Sina Corp’s Sina Sports, Sohu.com Ltd’s Sohu News and Xiaomi Corp’s Xiaomi Finance.

The ministry said violations included improperly collecting or using information about visitors to their services.

China encourages Internet and social media use but has steadily tightened controls on what companies can do with information they gather.

The ministry said companies must comply by December 31 or face “relevant resolution work.”

Data protection rules say possible penalties include fines and loss of operating licenses.

China has the largest number of Internet users with more than 800 million people.

In 2014, Sina was stripped of its online publication license on charges of allowing lewd articles and videos to be posted on its service. Last year, Tencent’s share price slid after regulators slowed approval of new online games and proposed tighter oversight amid complaints young people were spending too much time playing them.