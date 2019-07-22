The story appears on
July 22, 2019
The young flying high
China’s outbound tourism market during the summer vacation saw more tourists born after 2000, an new report said. The number of post-2000s tourists traveling abroad soared 346 percent year on year, according to the report by Chinese online travel platform Fliggy and Alipay. The post-1990s and post-1980s generations still account for the major share.
