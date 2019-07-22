Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

July 22, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

The young flying high

Source: Agencies | 00:05 UTC+8 July 22, 2019 | Print Edition

China’s outbound tourism market during the summer vacation saw more tourists born after 2000, an new report said. The number of post-2000s tourists traveling abroad soared 346 percent year on year, according to the report by Chinese online travel platform Fliggy and Alipay. The post-1990s and post-1980s generations still account for the major share.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿