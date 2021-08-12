The story appears on
August 12, 2021
Tibet antelopes safer
The status of Tibetan antelopes in China has been downgraded from “endangered” to “near threatened” amid the country’s active anti-poaching and biodiversity protection efforts, said the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.
The population has grown from less than 70,000 during the 1980s and 1990s to around 300,000.
