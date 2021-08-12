Advanced Search

August 12, 2021

Tibet antelopes safer

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 12, 2021 | Print Edition

The status of Tibetan antelopes in China has been downgraded from “endangered” to “near threatened” amid the country’s active anti-poaching and biodiversity protection efforts, said the National Forestry and Grassland Administration.

The population has grown from less than 70,000 during the 1980s and 1990s to around 300,000.

