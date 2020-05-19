The story appears on
Page A6
May 19, 2020
Related News
Tibet official probed
Tashi Gyatso, deputy secretary general of the government of southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, is being investigated for suspected severe violations of discipline and law, regional anti-graft authorities said yesterday. Tashi is also part of the regional government’s general office Party member group.
