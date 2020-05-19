Advanced Search

May 19, 2020

Tibet official probed

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 May 19, 2020 | Print Edition

Tashi Gyatso, deputy secretary general of the government of southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region, is being investigated for suspected severe violations of discipline and law, regional anti-graft authorities said yesterday. Tashi is also part of the regional government’s general office Party member group.

