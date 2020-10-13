Tibet slashes prices to attract tourists

Home » Nation

Popular tourist attractions in southwest China’s Tibet Autonomous Region will offer free admission from Thursday to December 31 to spur winter tourism.

The move is among a spate of preferential policies the region has launched since 2018 for winter, an off-season for local tourism.

Free visits to national 3A-level tourist attractions and above, excluding temples in the region, a minimum 50 percent average discount on air tickets, and a minimum 50 percent discount in local hotels rated three stars and above, are part of the benefits to draw more visitors.

The region plans to develop standardized hot spring tours and Tibetan medicinal bath services as part of this year’s campaign, according to Wang Songping, head of the regional tourism development department.

Tibet received 1.88 million tourists during the National Day holiday from October 1 to October 8, generating overall tourism revenue of 979 million yuan (US$144.19 million).

That was double-digit growth in tourist volume and revenue compared with figures from the holiday last year.

The region received over 40 million tourists in 2019, with tourism revenue hitting 56 billion yuan.