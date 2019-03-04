Advanced Search

March 4, 2019

Ticket scalpers nabbed

Source: Xinhua | 00:11 UTC+8 March 4, 2019

China’s railway police arrested 5,747 suspected ticket scalpers during the 40-day travel rush for the Spring Festival holiday, according to the railway police authority. Police dealt with 5,393 ticket-scalping cases during the period, which ended on Friday, confiscating over 23,000 tickets and 77,000 fake tickets. More than 14,000 fugitives have been seized during the railway police crackdown.

