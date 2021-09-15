Tickets to Universal’s new resort sell out fast

Home » Nation

Tickets to the new Universal Beijing Resort were sold out within one minute of release prior to its official opening date on September 20, travel operators said yesterday.

Admission to the theme park and rooms at its two accompanying hotels opened for reservation yesterday.

At midnight, no tickets were available within a single minute for the opening date, and ticketing orders for the Universal Studio amusement park exceeded 10,000 within three minutes, Shanghai-based online travel operator Trip.com said.

Tongcheng-Elong said tickets for September 20 were sold out within one minute on its platform as well and there were also no tickets available for the Mid-Autumn Festival holiday between Sunday and Tuesday.

Many buyers are from East China, the online travel operator said, based on its data.

According to data provided by Qunar, the first ticket was sold on the travel platform in just one second. All tickets for the upcoming Mid-Autumn Festival holiday were sold out within 30 minutes. Meanwhile, search for nearby hotels increased by more than seven times.

Data from Qunar also showed 80 percent of the ticket buyers on the platform have purchased at least two tickets, among them about 30 percent have also bought children’s tickets.

Flagship store

Alibaba’s travel site Fliggy said 100,000 tickets for designated dates were sold within half an hour on its platform.

Compared with late August when the resort announced its opening time, followers of the flagship store on Fliggy grew by 150 percent.

The UBR app and its WeChat mini-program temporarily crashed at midnight due to the huge amount of traffic.

Within 30 minutes, all rooms at the Universal Studios Grand Hotel for the opening dates were fully reserved.

The Universal Pass, offering express access to rides and attractions and priority seating at selected shows, is only available on four dates prior to the end of November, with the rest of the dates already sold out.

A one-day ticket to the theme park follows a four-tier pricing structure — 418 yuan (US$64.80), 528 yuan, 638 yuan and 748 yuan — based on the popularity of the dates.

Located in Beijing’s Tongzhou District, the UBR is the fifth Universal Studios theme park globally, the third in Asia, and the first in China.