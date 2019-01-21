Advanced Search

January 21, 2019

Tighter tutoring

Source: Xinhua | 00:08 UTC+8 January 21, 2019 | Print Edition

The Ministry of Education said China will tighten the regulation of after-school training institutions as the winter holiday draws near. The ministry urged local educational departments to intensify supervision of extracurricular training, as institutions providing such training tend to be much sought after by parents during the school holidays. It also underlined the need to finish a database of after-school institutions for the public. The campaign was initiated by the MOE last February. It aims to prevent after-school institutions providing students with lessons beyond their level or intensive exam-oriented training.

