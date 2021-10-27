The story appears on
Page A12
October 27, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Titanium alloy to get a 3D boost
Researchers have proposed a 3D printing strategy to develop titanium alloy with high strength and plasticity, according to a recent report in the journal Science.
The inhomogeneity of composition in metallic materials is often regarded as a major defect. But, researchers have found the inhomogeneity of composition to a certain extent contributes to the fabrication of unique heterogeneous microstructure, which can improve materials’ mechanical properties.
They used the 3D printing approach by combining two common alloy powders and achieved micrometer-scale concentration modulations of the elements, China Science Daily reported.
This is a metastable titanium alloy with a lava-like microstructure, it quoted Chain-Tsuan Liu, an academician with the Chinese Academy of Engineering saying.
The unique microstructure helps the alloy achieve high uniform deformation ability, high strength and low density.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.