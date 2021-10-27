Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A12

October 27, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Titanium alloy to get a 3D boost

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 October 27, 2021 | Print Edition

Researchers have proposed a 3D printing strategy to develop titanium alloy with high strength and plasticity, according to a recent report in the journal Science.

The inhomogeneity of composition in metallic materials is often regarded as a major defect. But, researchers have found the inhomogeneity of composition to a certain extent contributes to the fabrication of unique heterogeneous microstructure, which can improve materials’ mechanical properties.

They used the 3D printing approach by combining two common alloy powders and achieved micrometer-scale concentration modulations of the elements, China Science Daily reported.

This is a metastable titanium alloy with a lava-like microstructure, it quoted Chain-Tsuan Liu, an academician with the Chinese Academy of Engineering saying.

The unique microstructure helps the alloy achieve high uniform deformation ability, high strength and low density.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿