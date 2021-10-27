Titanium alloy to get a 3D boost

Home » Nation

Researchers have proposed a 3D printing strategy to develop titanium alloy with high strength and plasticity, according to a recent report in the journal Science.

The inhomogeneity of composition in metallic materials is often regarded as a major defect. But, researchers have found the inhomogeneity of composition to a certain extent contributes to the fabrication of unique heterogeneous microstructure, which can improve materials’ mechanical properties.

They used the 3D printing approach by combining two common alloy powders and achieved micrometer-scale concentration modulations of the elements, China Science Daily reported.

This is a metastable titanium alloy with a lava-like microstructure, it quoted Chain-Tsuan Liu, an academician with the Chinese Academy of Engineering saying.

The unique microstructure helps the alloy achieve high uniform deformation ability, high strength and low density.