Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A6

November 29, 2019

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

To fight smoking, keep teenagers away

Source: Xinhua | 00:21 UTC+8 November 29, 2019 | Print Edition

Tobacco control activists and experts said the key to curbing smoking is to keep adolescents away from tobacco and e-cigarettes, as more than half of Chinese smokers develop the habit before the age of 20.

In an important period of physical and psychological development, teenagers with strong curiosity are not fully aware of the chronic hazards caused by smoking, said Liao Wenke, deputy head of the Chinese Association on Tobacco Control.

Once people develop a smoking habit in their adolescence, they are more likely to become lifetime smokers, said Liao.

According to a World Health Organization report, smokers' average lifespan is 10 years shorter than that of non-smokers.

The harm tobacco does to the youth is even worse. Adolescents are physically immature and thus more vulnerable to toxic substances, tobacco control experts warned, adding smoking can adversely affect the development of their skeleton, and nervous, respiratory and reproductive systems.

Tobacco and most e-cigarettes contain nicotine, which is highly addictive, said Li Yong from the Cancer Hospital of the Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences, adding nicotine itself is not carcinogenic but it may induce tumors.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿