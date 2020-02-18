The story appears on
Page A4
February 18, 2020
Free for subscribers
Toilet paper heist in HK
A GANG of knife-wielding men held up a delivery driver in Hong Kong and stole hundreds of toilet rolls, police said yesterday.
Toilet rolls have become hot property in the densely packed business hub due to coronavirus panic-buying. Supermarkets have found themselves unable to restock quickly enough, leading to occasionally long lines and shelves wiped clean within seconds.
There has also been a run on staples such as rice and pasta, as well as hand sanitizer and other cleaning items.
Police said the delivery driver was held up early yesterday by three men outside a supermarket in Mong Kok.
“A delivery man was threatened by three knife-wielding men who took toilet paper worth more than HK$1,000 (US$130),” a police spokesman said.
The missing rolls were later recovered and two suspects were arrested.
Authorities have blamed online rumors for the panic-buying and say supplies of food and household goods remain stable.
