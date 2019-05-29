The story appears on
May 29, 2019
Toll booths to go
CHINESE provinces are making plans for replacing expressway toll booths at provincial borders with electronic toll collection system, the Ministry of Transport said yesterday. Thirty provincial-level regions including Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei have already started making plans for their removal. ETC technology will make toll payment non-stop and faster, Wu Chungeng, a spokesperson with the MOT, said.
