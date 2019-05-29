Advanced Search

May 29, 2019

Toll booths to go

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 May 29, 2019 | Print Edition

CHINESE provinces are making plans for replacing expressway toll booths at provincial borders with electronic toll collection system, the Ministry of Transport said yesterday. Thirty provincial-level regions including Beijing, Tianjin and Hebei have already started making plans for their removal. ETC technology will make toll payment non-stop and faster, Wu Chungeng, a spokesperson with the MOT, said.

Nation
