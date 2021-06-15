Toll from Hubei gas pipe blast rises to 25

Home » Nation

A TOTAL of 25 people have been confirmed dead after a gas pipe explosion in the Zhangwan District of Shiyan City, central China’s Hubei Province on Sunday, local officials said yesterday.

Rescue and debris cleaning are still underway, the information office of the provincial government of Hubei said yesterday.

The Work Safety Committee of China’s State Council will supervise an investigation into the deadly explosion, the Ministry of Emergency Management said yesterday.

The blast occurred on Sunday morning at a two-story building in a residential community. Nineteen stores, including drugstores and eateries, were on the building’s first floor, while the second floor consisted of activity rooms and had no dwellers.

The ministry, together with the Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development and other departments, has launched a special campaign to ensure gas safety in wholesale markets and catering businesses, among other workplaces.

Working groups from central departments have been sent to guide the handling of the accident.