Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A10

November 4, 2020

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Toll from LNG fire rises to 6

Source: Xinhua | 00:16 UTC+8 November 4, 2020 | Print Edition

The death toll from a fire that broke out in a liquefied natural gas terminal in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has climbed to six, local authorities said yesterday.

Three people sustained serious injuries in the accident around noon on Monday in the LNG terminal of Tieshan Port, operated by a company under China Oil & Gas Piping Network Corporation (PipeChina), according to the local publicity department.

The fire has been extinguished and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿