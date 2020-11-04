The story appears on
November 4, 2020
Toll from LNG fire rises to 6
The death toll from a fire that broke out in a liquefied natural gas terminal in south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has climbed to six, local authorities said yesterday.
Three people sustained serious injuries in the accident around noon on Monday in the LNG terminal of Tieshan Port, operated by a company under China Oil & Gas Piping Network Corporation (PipeChina), according to the local publicity department.
The fire has been extinguished and an investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the accident.
