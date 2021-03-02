The story appears on
Page A6
March 2, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Top CPPCC committee to convene
The fourth session of the 13th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, China’s top political advisory body, will open in Beijing on Thursday.
The decision was made at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee yesterday.
The proposed agenda for the session includes hearing and deliberating a work report of the Standing Committee of the CPPCC National Committee and a report on how the proposals from political advisors have been handled since the previous session.
Members will sit in on the fourth session of the 13th National People’s Congress, which is scheduled to open on Friday. They will discuss documents including the government work report and the draft 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-2025) for National Economic and Social Development and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.