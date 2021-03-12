The story appears on
Page A2
March 12, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Top envoys to meet in Alaska for dialogue
CHINA’S top diplomats will hold a high-level strategic dialogue with their US counterparts in Alaska on March 18 and 19 at the invitation of the US side, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian confirmed yesterday.
Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as well as US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan will attend the meeting scheduled to be held in Anchorage.
It would be their first face-to-face high-level talks since US President Joe Biden took office amid strains in the relationship between the two largest economies.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said earlier that the meeting would be “an opportunity to address a wide range of issues, including ones where we have deep disagreements.”
China urges the US side to view China and China-US relations in an objective and rational way, abandon the Cold War and zero-sum mentality, respect China’s sovereignty, security and development interests, stop interfering in China’s internal affairs, focus on cooperation and manage differences in accordance with the spirit of the conversation between the two heads of state, and bring China-US relations back on the right track of sound and stable development, Zhao said.
