Top legislature to convene next week

China’s top legislature will convene its bi-monthly session from October 22 to 26, according to a statement issued after a chairpersons’ meeting yesterday.

Participants at the meeting, which was chaired by Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, suggested that legislators would deliberate a draft amendment to the Criminal Procedure Law and draft revisions to the Organic Law of the People’s Courts and the Organic Law of the People’s Procuratorates, according to the statement.

They will review a draft on international criminal judicial assistance, draft regulation on the rank of firefighters, draft revisions to the laws on rural land contracts, basic medical care and health promotion, as well as a bill on draft revisions to the civil servant law and a report on the NPC Standing Committee empowering the State Council to pilot a system on drug marketing in some regions.

Lawmakers will decide whether to ratify treaties of criminal judicial assistance and extradition between China and Grenada, which are submitted by the State Council. They will also consider a number of reports, including those on state-owned assets in 2017, enforcement of the law on earthquake prevention and disaster reduction, as well as deputy qualifications and official appointments and dismissals, the statement said.