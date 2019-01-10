The story appears on
January 10, 2019
Top officials punished
Fifty-one officials at or above the provincial/ministerial level were punished in 2018. The officials were among a total of 621,000 people punished by the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Discipline Inspection and the National Supervisory Commission in 2018. The officials punished were implicated in 638,000 cases, some of which derived from public tip-offs.
