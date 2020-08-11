Advanced Search

August 11, 2020

Tornado hurts 33 at camp

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 August 11, 2020 | Print Edition

Thirty-three people were injured after a tornado ripped through a tourist site in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Sunday, local authorities said yesterday.

Extreme weather hit the Swan Lake in the Darhan Muminggan Joint Banner — a county level administrative region — about 3:30pm, toppling or damaging over 100 yurts and injuring 33 tourists and workers at the tourist site.

