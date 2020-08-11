The story appears on
Page A5
August 11, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Tornado hurts 33 at camp
Thirty-three people were injured after a tornado ripped through a tourist site in north China’s Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region on Sunday, local authorities said yesterday.
Extreme weather hit the Swan Lake in the Darhan Muminggan Joint Banner — a county level administrative region — about 3:30pm, toppling or damaging over 100 yurts and injuring 33 tourists and workers at the tourist site.
