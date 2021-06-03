Tornado kills 1

Home » Nation

ONE person was killed and 16 others were injured as tornado and hail lashed northeast China’s Heilongjiang Province on Tuesday, local authorities said yesterday.

The extreme weather thrashed the city of Shangzhi for about 30 minutes from 5:30pm, with four local townships hit.

More than 240 villagers have been evacuated and the economic loss was primarily estimated at 5.12 million yuan (US$795,400).