Total daily domestic output tops 10 million

CHINA’S total mask output has topped 10 million pieces daily as domestic mask pro­ducers resumed 60 percent of production capacity, the Ministry of Industry and In­formation Technology said.

The output of N95 masks, which offers better protec­tion against the spreading novel coronavirus, however, stood at 600,000 pieces a day, Cao Xuejun, a senior of­ficial with the MIIT, said at a press conference in Beijing yesterday.

The MIIThas been urging related enterprises to re­sume work and production and coordinated the supply of raw materials and key components for the produc­tion in an effort to ensure an adequate supply of medical equipment to prevent the spread of the virus.

China produces around 50 percent of the world’s masks. However, the current out­break has increased public demand and put great pres­sure on production.

Going full throttle

“Everybody is wearing masks, from medical staff to ordinary people, and the masks are disposed of every day, so the demand for masks has exploded, causing the temporary shortage,” said Li Lingshen, head of China Nonwoven and Industrial Textiles Association.

Manufacturing facilities for masks, protective wear, and screening facilities and other medical supplies are going full throttle.

By Saturday, China’s daily output of most-needed medical protective suits had reached 20,000, a signifi­cant jump compared with the 8,700 suits registered on Tuesday.

Production of disinfectant products has recovered as well, said Wang Wei, direc­tor of MIIT’s department of the raw materials industry, with daily output of hand sanitizer and medicinal al­cohol totaling 140 tons and 407 tons, respectively.

By Saturday midnight, domestic firms delivered 117,000 protective suits, 131,000 N95 masks and 110,000 protective goggles in total to Hubei, the hardest-hit province, data showed.

While urging for the resumption of work and production, the ministry will also promote international procurement to ensure suf­ficient medical supplies in the fight against the deadly coronavirus.