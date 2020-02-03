The story appears on
February 3, 2020
Total daily domestic output tops 10 million
CHINA’S total mask output has topped 10 million pieces daily as domestic mask producers resumed 60 percent of production capacity, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said.
The output of N95 masks, which offers better protection against the spreading novel coronavirus, however, stood at 600,000 pieces a day, Cao Xuejun, a senior official with the MIIT, said at a press conference in Beijing yesterday.
The MIIThas been urging related enterprises to resume work and production and coordinated the supply of raw materials and key components for the production in an effort to ensure an adequate supply of medical equipment to prevent the spread of the virus.
China produces around 50 percent of the world’s masks. However, the current outbreak has increased public demand and put great pressure on production.
Going full throttle
“Everybody is wearing masks, from medical staff to ordinary people, and the masks are disposed of every day, so the demand for masks has exploded, causing the temporary shortage,” said Li Lingshen, head of China Nonwoven and Industrial Textiles Association.
Manufacturing facilities for masks, protective wear, and screening facilities and other medical supplies are going full throttle.
By Saturday, China’s daily output of most-needed medical protective suits had reached 20,000, a significant jump compared with the 8,700 suits registered on Tuesday.
Production of disinfectant products has recovered as well, said Wang Wei, director of MIIT’s department of the raw materials industry, with daily output of hand sanitizer and medicinal alcohol totaling 140 tons and 407 tons, respectively.
By Saturday midnight, domestic firms delivered 117,000 protective suits, 131,000 N95 masks and 110,000 protective goggles in total to Hubei, the hardest-hit province, data showed.
While urging for the resumption of work and production, the ministry will also promote international procurement to ensure sufficient medical supplies in the fight against the deadly coronavirus.
