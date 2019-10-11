Advanced Search

October 11, 2019

Tourism beats poverty

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 October 11, 2019 | Print Edition

A recent report showed that China’s tourism industry has become a key factor in boosting economic development and helping alleviate poverty. Nearly 80 million people, 10.3 percent of the working population, were employed thanks to the ever-booming tourism industry, according to the report released by the World Tourism Alliance and China Tourism Academy. Tourism has been recognized as the most important industry helping people shake off poverty.

