Tourists told to be cautious

Home » Nation

CHINA’S Ministry of Culture and Tourism has urged the public to strengthen epidemic prevention measures when traveling during the upcoming five-day May Day holiday.

Tourists are asked to pay close attention to the situation of epidemic risks released by local authorities and the latest epidemic prevention and control measures of their destination, according to a statement on the official website of the ministry.

The statement also asked tourists to learn in advance about ticket reservations and other measures of scenic spots and devise their itineraries to avoid peak times.

Tourists are urged to carry out self-protection measures including wearing masks and washing their hands frequently, as well as keeping their distance from others while taking transportation and visiting parks. The use of serving chopsticks and spoons during meals is also recommended.

The May Day holiday runs from May 1 to 5. According to a report recently released by the Trip.com Group, a Chinese online travel agency, most Chinese tourists will be mainly taking trips in or around the city they live.