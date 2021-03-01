Advanced Search

March 1, 2021

Toxic gas leak kills 5

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 March 1, 2021 | Print Edition

Five people were killed by toxic gases after an accident at a chemical fiber plant in the city of Jilin in northeast China’s Jilin Province late Saturday, local authorities said yesterday. Eight others were injured and are in a stable condition, according to the city’s emergency management department.

The accident occurred about 9:30pm when the high-voltage cable short-circuited during production, cutting power and causing some exhaust equipment to stop running.

