The story appears on
Page A7
March 1, 2021
Free for subscribers
Toxic gas leak kills 5
Five people were killed by toxic gases after an accident at a chemical fiber plant in the city of Jilin in northeast China’s Jilin Province late Saturday, local authorities said yesterday. Eight others were injured and are in a stable condition, according to the city’s emergency management department.
The accident occurred about 9:30pm when the high-voltage cable short-circuited during production, cutting power and causing some exhaust equipment to stop running.
