Trading in collected rainwater

China’s first transaction of collected rainwater was completed yesterday as marketization of unconventional water resources was put into practice.

The deal was done in the high-tech industrial development zone of Changsha in Hunan Province.

The Hunan Yuchuang environmental protection engineering company acquired a total of 20,000 cubic meters of rainwater from the Hunan Gaoxin property company at a price of 0.7 yuan (US$0.1) per cubic meter.

The engineering company later sold 12,000 cubic meters of rainwater at a price of 3.85 yuan per cubic meter, about one-fifth of the local tap water price, to the gardening and environmental sanitation company of the high-tech zone. The raindrops will be used for landscaping and sanitation.