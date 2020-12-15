The story appears on
Page A5
December 15, 2020
Free for subscribers
Related News
Trading in collected rainwater
China’s first transaction of collected rainwater was completed yesterday as marketization of unconventional water resources was put into practice.
The deal was done in the high-tech industrial development zone of Changsha in Hunan Province.
The Hunan Yuchuang environmental protection engineering company acquired a total of 20,000 cubic meters of rainwater from the Hunan Gaoxin property company at a price of 0.7 yuan (US$0.1) per cubic meter.
The engineering company later sold 12,000 cubic meters of rainwater at a price of 3.85 yuan per cubic meter, about one-fifth of the local tap water price, to the gardening and environmental sanitation company of the high-tech zone. The raindrops will be used for landscaping and sanitation.
