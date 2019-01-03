The story appears on
Traffickers seized
Wuhan police have cracked a significant drug trafficking case with a total of 150kg of drugs seized. Police were notified a gang was attempting to transport drugs from southwest China’s Yunnan Province to Wuhan late last month. The gang used a truck loaded with green peppers as a cover. Police seized the drugs from the truck in a wood near Wuhan and detained two suspects in a nearby hotel.
