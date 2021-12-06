Train from Kunming arrives in Vientiane

Home » Nation

The first China-Laos Railway international freight train from Kunming of southwest China’s Yunnan Province arrived in Lao capital Vientiane on Saturday night.

The train fully loaded with dicalcium phosphate in feed grade arrived at Vientiane South Station at 11:10 local time.

“I am delighted and excited to be a practitioner of the Belt and Road Initiative, and an emissary of friendship between China and Laos,” said Zhou Yukui, 31, the freight train driver with six years of driving experience.

“The China-Laos Railway runs similar to the domestic railways and the railway conditions are even better. But in order to ensure the safety of the first train, since setting off from the Laos-China border at 1539 (GMT 0839), we dare not to take a rest,” Zhou said.

Li Tongxu, Director of Vientiane South Station with more than 20 years’ experience on the railway and over 10 years as a station director in China, came to Laos in July this year. He told Xinhua that the station has been fully prepared to welcome the first train from China.

Competent staff

The station currently has 68 staff, including nine Chinese technical and management personnel who have rich work experiences. The rest of the Lao staff, with higher education and high enthusiasm for learning after training in the China-Laos Railway Co Ltd, have also been competent for their respective positions.

“The first train we sent back to China yesterday carried potash produced in Laos,” Li said, noting that Yunnan Province has abundant phosphorus minerals.

“Today we are receiving 50 six-meter railway containers of dicalcium phosphate here, which reflects the complementary relationship of the two markets,” added Li.

The newly opened railway is significantly cutting the time and logistics costs for cargo transportation between the two countries, and the cross-border cargo transportation orders of the railway are sufficient.

China-Laos Railway was opened to traffic on Friday and the first international freight train from Vientiane loaded with Lao exports arrived in China on Saturday afternoon.