The story appears on
Page A5
March 25, 2021
Free for subscribers
Related News
Transport upgrade
China will add more than 30 civil airports within three years as it improves the transportation network, vice transport minister Wang Zhiqing said yesterday. It will also build 3,000 kilometers of inter- and intra-city railways and build or repair 25,000km of expressways. With absolute poverty eliminated and the focus on rural vitalization, roads will be targeted to help reach cities and factory goods hit the countryside.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-1
- |
- 互联网新闻信息服务许可证：31120180004
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.