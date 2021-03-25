Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A5

March 25, 2021

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » Nation

Transport upgrade

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 March 25, 2021 | Print Edition

China will add more than 30 civil airports within three years as it improves the transportation network, vice transport minister Wang Zhiqing said yesterday. It will also build 3,000 kilometers of inter- and intra-city railways and build or repair 25,000km of expressways. With absolute poverty eliminated and the focus on rural vitalization, roads will be targeted to help reach cities and factory goods hit the countryside.

Nation
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿