May 21, 2021

Trans-provincial jail inspections begin

Source: Xinhua | 00:00 UTC+8 May 21, 2021 | Print Edition

Trans-provincial inspections of prisons were launched in mid-May, China’s top procuratorate said yesterday.

The campaign, the first of the year, is scheduled to last a month, the Supreme People’s Procuratorate said.

A series of trans-provincial prison inspections will be conducted on a regular basis henceforth, the SPP said.

Seven teams of inspectors were selected from procuratorial organs in Shanghai, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region and Heilongjiang, Yunnan, Hunan, Jilin and Sichuan provinces to inspect prisons in Jiangsu, Shanxi, Inner Mongolia, Jiangxi, Henan, Chongqing and Gansu.

The campaign is focused on examining the prisons’ work concerning commutation, parole, temporary executions outside prisons, prison administration, education for criminals and the protection of criminals’ rights and interests, among others, the SPP noted.

Deputies to the National People’s Congress and people’s supervisors also participated in the inspections, the SPP said.

Follow-up checks will be conducted after completing the inspections to guarantee effective and timely rectification of the problems revealed in the ongoing campaign.

