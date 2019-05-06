Travel pass to lapse

The story appears on
May 6, 2019
The passport-shaped travel pass for use between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong or Macau will be completely out of use by September 13, the National Immigration Administration said yesterday. Citizens will not be able to use old-style passes to apply for a travel permit, said the statement, urging citizens to renew travel documents quickly. The new travel pass, issued since September 2014, is in the shape of an ID card.
