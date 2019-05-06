Advanced Search

May 6, 2019

Travel pass to lapse

Source: Xinhua | 00:05 UTC+8 May 6, 2019 | Print Edition

The passport-shaped travel pass for use between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong or Macau will be completely out of use by September 13, the National Immigration Administration said yesterday. Citizens will not be able to use old-style passes to apply for a travel permit, said the statement, urging citizens to renew travel documents quickly. The new travel pass, issued since September 2014, is in the shape of an ID card.

